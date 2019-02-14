WWE’s Seth Rollins to Keep a Light Schedule Until WrestleMania 35

If you’re buying tickets to see Seth Rollins wrestle, we have bad news: WWE is in no rush to get Rollins back in the ring.

Since his Royal Rumble win, Rollins has been mostly inactive on Raw. This non-physical role will continue as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that WWE will keep him on the sidelines in the name of him being in optimum health for WrestleMania 35.

“His back has been hurting for some time. Leading into the Royal Rumble, he knew he needed to take time off after the show for it to heal. He could wrestle right now if needed, but it’s felt it’s better for him to rest and heal than to make it worse given his position at WrestleMania. The idea is they want him as close to 100 percent as possible for WrestleMania,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

It’s hard to blame WWE for taking a conservative approach to Rollins. At the moment, WWE’s infirmary is packed with ailing Superstars and this close to WM35, WWE simply cannot afford to lose Rollins. Considering Rollins himself is a contingency plan stemming from Roman Reigns’ leukemia, WWE has no interest in using Plan C. So until further notice, expect Rollins to build his Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar on the microphone.

The amount of injuries WWE has had to maneuver around has been close to overwhelming. During a conference call, Vince McMahon himself counted up wrestlers who have been hurt in recent months.

“You lose John, you lose Roman Reigns. In addition to that, we’ve had injuries… Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, who is one of our top female performers, was injured. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, Ember Moon, Samoa Joe, Akam from a new tag team, Jason Jordan, Fandango, Big Show, Seth Rollins,” said McMahon.

But per McMahon, WWE can only move forward, regardless of who is injured. But considering WrestleMania is mostly set, big names like Rollins, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair will likely be taking it easy until April 7.

“It’s like we… you had all these injuries, which is really unusual for us, and they’re characters. It’s no different if you’re writing a soap opera and all of a sudden your main character wasn’t there. You’re in the middle of production, what do you do? You very nimbly change the storyline, but it’s not as good as the original one,” he said