Watch How Seth Rollins Prepared for His Iron Man Match with Dolph Ziggler

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler collided last weekend in a 30 minute Iron Man Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

The match for the intercontinental title, which closed the show as the main event, was one of the most anticipated non-world title matches in recent months. Both competitors surely put in quite a bit of work in crafting out a match that would hold the fan’s attention for a full 30 minutes, something that is a lot more challenging with modern fans than it would have been 20 or 30 years ago.

There’s also the physical fitness aspect of doing a longer match, something you’d expect a guy like Rollins (nicknamed “Crossfit Jesus”) to be able to handle with no problem.

WWE has posted a video showcasing Rollins’ preparation for the match from the moment he arrived in Pittsburgh (site of Extreme Rules) right up until the PPV itself. You can see it below.

Ultimately, the match was won by Ziggler in overtime following some interference on the part of Drew McIntyre. The match didn’t go as well as the competitors had hoped, largely due to one of the worst crowds in recent WWE PPV history. The live fans in Pittsburgh took it upon themselves to loudly count down the final ten seconds of every minute in the match, annoying everyone watching (and the wrestlers) in the process.

WWE even removed the clock counting down the 30 minutes of the match at one point in hopes of quieting the fans, but that ultimately failed in spectacular fashion.

The interference of McIntyre would seem to point to some type of feud between Rollins and McIntyre on the horizon. Whether or not Rollins will get another crack at the Intercontinental title at SummerSlam remains to be seen.