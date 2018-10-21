Seth Rollins Wants to Wrestle Top WWE NXT Star

Seth Rollins has been making headlines lately for talking about some prospective dream matches that wrestling fans would take a second mortgage out to see.

Just last week, Rollins made it known that he would like to face Kenny Omega in a match to see who really is the best in the world. Now, Rollins is making headlines again by saying there’s a certain talent in WWE NXT that he’s ready to wrestle.

That man? None other than the recently signed phenom Matt Riddle.

Speaking with WWE’s Facebook page and asked who he would like to face in the ring, Rollins responded with a shout-out to the King of Bros.

“I know he’s new, but Matt Riddle,” Rollins said. “He’s someone who’s super talented and has an interesting skill set, a different style. I’m always intrigued by different styles, I feel like I can have a good match with anybody and I’d like to see how Riddle and my style mesh together.”

There’s no doubt these two would have an excellent match and were betting we’ll see it sooner rather than later. A talent like Riddle, who has the capacity to be a main eventer on the main roster for years to come, doesn’t seem like someone who will be with NXT all that long.

Speaking of people fresh to WWE like Riddle, Rey Mysterio recently made his return to WWE after four year absence and Rollins spoke about the return of the former world champion.

“I was stoked about Rey Mysterio (coming back),” Rollisn said. “Very happy to see him back, I had the privilege to be in the ring with him before he left last time and he’s just really fantastic. He looks like he’s in the best shape he’s been in a long, long time. Watched his match with [Shinsuke] Nakamura on last week’s SmackDown 1000, which was just fun to see Rey back in the ring. And that was just the tip of the iceberg.”

Certainly a Rollins vs. Mysterio match is another great potential match fans are hoping for in the coming months. The two have worked together before, back during Rollins’ run with The Shield in 2014. However, with Mysterio currently part of the SmackDown brand, that another match between the two doesn’t seem likely to happen in the near future. Then again, WWE featured an inter-brand match last year at TLC between Finn Balor and AJ Styles, so you never can be too certain.