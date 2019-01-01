Seth Rollins Teases Feud With Brock Lesnar for Universal Championship

Rumors of Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar fighting over the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 have been spreading for months, and WWE gave a big hint of that match potentially happening on Monday Night Raw this week.

Rollins kicked off a segment by cutting a promo on Dean Ambrose, saying he wanted he contractually-obligated rematch for the Intercontinental Championship he lost at TLC. Instead of Ambrose, Rollins was greet by Triple H, who said that rematch clauses would no longer be active in the WWE. He then questioned Rollins for standing in the ring asking for something instead of taking it, which quickly set Rollins off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an angry response, Rollins said he had been carrying the show on his back for a full year, putting on solid matches with the likes of Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler week after week. He asked if Triple H wanted him to become the sadistic wrestler he used to be, to which Hunter said yes and put him in a match with Bobby Lashley.

“I will take everything he (Lashley) has got to give, and then I will take everything that Dean Ambrose has got to give, including the Intercontinental Championship. And then you know what? After that, I’ll take anyone that gets in my way. I’ll take Brock Lesnar if he gets in my way. I’ll take the Universal title if that gets in my way. And I’ll take down your whole damn family if you get in my way.”

Shane McMahon came out and calmed things down before the things escalated further.

Rollins and Lesnar have an interesting history when it comes to world championships. “The Architect” famously cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Lesnar and Roman Reigns during the main event of WrestleMania 31 to take Lesnar’s WWE Championship by pinning Reigns. Under the protection of The Authority, Rollins then spent the next few months avoiding a rematch with Lesnar until the Battleground pay-per-view in 2015. Lesnar dominated the heelish Rollins in that match, but was stopped from winning the title due to interference from The Undertaker.

Apart from a triple threat match with John Cena at the Royal Rumble a few months before his cash-in, Rollins and Lesnar haven’t crossed paths since. Rollins never got a chance to face Lesnar during his initial run as Universal Champion, though he did join the likes of Roman Reigns and AJ Styles in openly criticizing Lesnar for not defending the title frequently.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in Easth Rutherford, New Jersey.