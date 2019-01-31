Seth Rollins Headed to WrestleMania After Royal Rumble Win

Seth Rollins can officially pack his bags for WrestleMania — he just won the 2019 Royal Rumble.

Rollins victory came with plenty of drama as he had to overcome getting put through an announce table halfway through the match. After a long break, he rallied and found himself in the final four. It would soon just be he and Braun Strowman and when the Monster Among Men was disabled on the ring apron, Rollins used a Stomp to clinch his victory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the weeks leading up to the Rumble, Seth Rollins maintained his status as the consensus and betting favorite. Braun Strowman was given the second best odds, with names like John Cena, Finn Balor, and Drew McIntyre all being logical picks. However, on Sunday, WWE announced that Cena—thanks to a bum ankle—would not be able to compete. He was replaced by Strowman soon after the news broke.

Rollins winning is already being called predictable by some fans, but he was clearly WWE’s best option. In the wake of Roman Reigns’ departure, WWE is in search of their next top male Superstar. Rollins’ 2018 was arguably the best year of his career as fans now seem to have fully bought into him as a hero.

Barring a surprise, Rollins will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. While the two have never gone one-on-one, Rollins and Lesnar do have a history. By way of the best Money in the Bank Cash in of all time, Rollins spoiled Lesnar’s WrestleMania 31 match with Reigns, as he swooped in and nabbed the WWE Championship.

With Elimination Chamber and Fastlane still ahead, WWE has the option to add to this match, but right now it’s fair to assume we’ll be getting Rollins vs. Lesnar.