Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania Storyline Now Has Vince McMahon Involved

Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Saturday with a screenshot of a text from Vince McMahon, stating that the WWE Chairman has plans for the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38. Rollins’ storyline on Raw for the past few weeks has been his repeated failed attempts at earning a match at WrestleMania, from failing to win the Raw Tag Team Championships to losing to both Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in attempts to take their spots on the show. Every backstage report has Rollins vs. a returning Cody Rhodes penciled in for the show, but there have only been slight nods to that on TV.

“Seth: Someone from my office is going to be reaching out to you to set up a meeting at corporate headquarters. I want you in my office at 9 a.m. on Monday,” McMahon’s text read.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the rumors, neither Rhodes nor WWE have said anything official about him re-signing with the company a little over a month after he departed from AEW. The leading theory now is that he’ll arrive at WrestleMania as a surprise similar to the Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 or the John Cena vs. Undertaker match at WrestleMania 34.

“I have so many milestones and beautiful memories of this renaissance…through sweat, blood, tears, literal fire, and all that…I left it all on the mat,” Rhodes wrote at the end of his farewell speech when his AEW departure was announced. “Everything pales in comparison to the final contribution I was empowered to lead at the company, the community outreach team. In the most inward moments, your outward behavior and your ability to take fame/influence and do something of value for the communities you visit (whether the cameras are on or off) is the highest honor. I am confident Amanda Huber will lead the department with style. I’m so proud of my creations and contributions and the items I supported or collaborated on with such wonderful professionals. Thank you, fans. Y’all did the work! Let’s live forever.”

Night One of WrestleMania 38 is currently headlined by a KO Show segment featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and a SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Night Two will have a unification match for both the WWE and Universal Championships between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.