Seth Rollins on 2018: ‘Nobody Can Hold a Candle to What I’ve Done in the Ring’

By now, it’s been well established that Seth Rollins is having a career year. And the former WWE Champion knows it.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Rollins discussed his lucrative 2018.

“Yeah, it’s been a really good year for me,” Rollins said. “Honestly, you look at my body of work from SummerSlam last year to SummerSlam this year – I really don’t think there’s anybody on the main roster, aside from an AJ Styles give or take, that can compare with what I’ve done,” he said.

Rollins hot streak officially began when he and Dean Ambrose reunited to become Raw Tag Team Champions. An injury to Ambrose put that story on ice, but Rollins has thrived in his absence.

“Not that I would wish injury on Ambrose at all, but that was something that lit a fire underneath me. It’s definitely been a blessing in disguise for my singles career.”

We were reminded of Rollins’ talent during a February episode of Raw where he wrestled for over an hour during a Gauntlett Match. From there, Rollins bagged the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, a title he would defend during multiple open challenges on Raw. While he’d lose the belt to Dolph Ziggler, he and The Show Off have been battling all summer in what has proven to be Raw’s best storyline.

“From winning the tag team titles, to winning the Intercontinental title at Mania, to the gauntlet match performance on Raw, to some of the matches I’ve been a part of the last six months, nobody can hold a candle to what I’ve done in the ring,” he said. “I definitely feel I’m back on top for sure.”

Before his feud with Ziggler resumed for SummerSlam, it felt like Rollins could leapfrog Roman Reigns to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. That obviously didn’t happen, but Rollins has garnered considerable momentum this year and will soon become an undeniable contender for the big red belt.

However, those days may not come until 2019. Right now, Rollins is embedded in a story with Ziggler and his muscle, Drew McIntyre. At the moment, WWE is spending time underlining the fact that Rollins needs help — so a returning Dean Ambrose may be in order. We’ll have to wait for an see, but rumors have Rollins and Ambrose teaming up once the Lunatic Fringe returns. That could happen as early as SummerSlam, but if it Ambrose isn’t back by Brooklyn we can safely bank on him returning sometime in September.