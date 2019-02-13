Seth Rollins Mocks Becky Lynch’s Use of Profanity on Social Media

Becky Lynch is using four-letter words on Twitter to the glee of the WWE Universe. But Seth Rollins won’t be adopting that strategy on social media.

After seeing her WrestleMania 35 date with Ronda Rousey vanish at the end of Raw, Lynch tweeted out “complete and utter bulls—.” Mandy Rose also used the proverbial “S-Word” in a tweet, signaling the WWE has given the green light for Superstars to use more profanity.

Rollins though is standing pat, as he posted the following to Instagram.

“Should I start swearing in my posts to seem super edgy? Nahhhh, not that desperate for likes just yet,” wrote Rollins.

We don’t have the numbers in front of us, but we’ll bet Lynch and Rose’s posts got a nice uptick thanks to their PG-13 language. However, this is hardly random. WWE is reportedly aiming for a racier product ahead of their big move to FOX. Reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicate WWE is hoping to push the envelope a little and give fans more buzzworthy moments. Before these tweets, WWE has used a topless scene with Alexa Bliss on Raw and a few steamy moments with Rose on Smackdown to initiate this trend.

Complete and utter bullshit. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 12, 2019

WWE taking a step away from their self-imposed TV-PG umbrella will be welcomed by most fans as common sentiment seems to believe that WWE is too clean. But with each week, WWE is adding an extra sprinkling of edginess to their programming and now it looks like Superstars can be a little more profane on social media.

It’s hard to say where this is all heading, but WWE looks to be committed to a less family-friendly chapter. But it looks like Rollins will be refraining from WWE’s new liberties.