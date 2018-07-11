Seth Rollins Reveals Locker Room Reaction to Bret Hart’s Criticism

Injuries are an unavoidable part of professional wrestling. However, for a short period, Seth Rollins seemed like he couldn’t avoid accidents. And after one-too-many of his in-ring partners came up injured, Bret Hart couldn’t hold his tongue.

The Hitman blasted Rollins for being unsafe in the ring after names like Sting, John Cena, and Finn Balor all sustained significant injuries in matches with The Kingslayer.

Hart’s criticism would fade, but GiveMeSport just asked Rollins how those remarks were reviewed by Vince McMahon and the WWE locker room.

“I have no idea if [McMahon] even knew what Bret was saying about me as far as that’s concerned,” Rollins continued. But yeah, I got support from guys in the locker room who were like, ‘what is this guy even talking about? Why is he saying this stuff? It’s just ridiculous.’”

“So yeah, it was here and there but most people really didn’t take it too seriously because it was so off the wall. So yeah people just make jokes about it for the most part,” said Rollins.

There’s no doubting how Rollins felt after hurting his co-workers, so Hart’s harsh words may have been unnecessary. The criticism wasn’t echoed by anyone else in the wrestling world and Rollins’ reputation didn’t suffer too much—particularly with Vince McMahon.

“Vince is great. He’s fantastic first off. My relationship with him is very, very good. He’s just such an eccentric dude. He’s always got something for ya. He’s 71-years-old now and he’s sharp as a knife so he’s a lot of fun to be around. He’s always got good feedback. Still watches it, still loves it. That’s the crazy thing,” said Rollins.

Those unfamiliar with the lore of McMahon would expect the 72-year old to slow down in his later years. But per Rollins, that’s nowhere close to happening.

“He still comes to work every single week and he still loves it. He still loves what he does. He loves being around it, he loves watching it, analyzing it, thinking about it. So it’s just cool to be around a guy like that.”

