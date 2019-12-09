WWE’s Shane McMahon to Appear on NCIS: Los Angeles on Sunday Night

Shane McMahon hasn’t been seen on WWE television since SmackDown’s FOX premiere, but the wrestling authority figure will be back on TV this Sunday night for the latest episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. WWE.com confirmed this week that McMahon’s character, Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans, will return for this week’s episode to reunite “with the NCIS team in an attempt to prevent a large-scale attack on Los Angeles.” Despite having no non-WWE acting experience outside of the movie Rollerball in 2002, McMahon made his debut on the show back in May.

“Los Angeles is going to be the target of a large-scale terrorist attack today,” McMahon said during the commercial for Sunday night’s episode.

When you’re not really paying attention to commercials and you think you saw Shane McMahon on NCIS and then you rewind and it turns out IT IS SHANE O MAC on NCIS. pic.twitter.com/nbrhhQwlGY — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 8, 2019

2019 turned out to be an eventful year for the son of Vince McMahon. At the Royal Rumble pay-per-view he and The Miz captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, only to lose them a month later to The Usos. McMahon then turned heel, blaming Miz for their loss while claiming he legitimately was the “Best in the World.” McMahon then managed to pick up multiple shocking wins over the likes of Miz and Roman Reigns, all while enlisting the aid of the likes of Drew McIntyre, Elias and The Revival. At Extreme Rules he tagged with McIntyre to face Reigns and a returning Undertaker, then turned his full attention to a now-babyface Kevin Owens.

New tag team partner? Couldn’t be more excited to be back with the cast and crew @NCISLA! Thanks to @llcoolj , @DanielaRuah , and the entire cast for letting me join you. An all new episode airs on @CBS Sunday at 9:30. pic.twitter.com/JdSjWmdoBZ — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) December 7, 2019

On Oct. 6 McMahon put his career on the line in a “Loser Leaves WWE” ladder match with Owens and lost. He’s technically listed as a member of both the Raw and SmackDown rosters on WWE.com, but hasn’t been used by either show since the brand split was re-established.

Never seen @shanemcmahon need “body armor” for ANYTHING! I can’t imagine what will happen tonight! https://t.co/U0WGKqGLZ3 — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 8, 2019

The new episode airs on Sunday night at 9:30 ET on CBS.