Latest on Shane McMahon’s Role in WWE

Before his music hit at SmackDown 1000, we hadn’t seen Shane McMahon since he introduced Paige as the Blue Brand’s general manager in April. But McMahon’s appearance on Tuesday was more than just a cameo, instead, the beginning of Shane-O-Mac’s newest chapter in WWE.

According to PWInsider, SmackDown 1000 marked McMahon’s return as a regular on the show. There’s no confirmation on if he’ll be at SmackDown next week, but it’s believed WWE will soon start working him into storylines.

Technically, McMahon is SmackDown’s Commissioner, but WWE’s Tuesday night offspring has run seamlessly in his absence. Paige has been exceptional as the show’s chaperone, and now it looks like we’ll see her share camera time with McMahon.

At 48-years old, McMahon still seems eager to compete in WWE’s ring and his next booking could come at Survivor Series in November.

In 2016 McMahon ended a nearly seven-year hiatus from his family’s wrestling circus. In his time back, McMahon has made no shortage of highlights and headlines. His death-defying leaps at WrestleMania 32 and Hell in Cell 2017 were scary enough, but it was McMahon’s helicopter crash and the emergency bout with diverticulitis that sincerely spooked fans. McMahon competed at WrestleMania 34 alongside Daniel Bryan despite suffering from the effects of an umbilical hernia. After WrestleMania shut off its camera, that gave McMahon the perfect opportunity to step away and heal up.

But now that’ he’s back we can expect McMahon to be inserted into a high-profile spot on WWE’s card. What that will be is anyone’s guess at the moment, but it;s hard imagining him being left out of Survivor Series.