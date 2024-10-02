Shawn Michaels Names WWE Star He Sees as His Successor in NXT

With the new era of WWE NXT officially underway at The CW, many are looking ahead to the future. Since CM Punk's return to WWE last fall, there have been reports about what his post-retirement plans could look like. As he's been spending a lot of time down at NXT and the Performance Center, he's formed lasting bonds with the young talent there. Reports have claimed that Punk may have interest in helming the brand whenever Shawn Michaels is done. That seems to be quite a far ways away, however, especially because Punk's in-ring work with WWE has only really just gotten started.

In a new interview with The Ringer, Michaels explains he wouldn't be opposed to Punk or anyone with the passion for helping grow young talent taking the reins. "Sure. If that is in his heart to do, absolutely. And again, I will say whether it's CM Punk or anyone that has a passion for that — look, I would absolutely understand it because it happened to me. This place is infectious... the environment here in NXT, and at the Performance Center, and down here in Orlando is unlike any other culture in the entire business. That's what everybody does come around here, because it takes them back, to the beginning when this business was about the making it, and the being in the ring, and the excitement about the future.

And I would have never thought in a million years a guy that loved performing like I did, and being out there, and having all the eyes and focus on me would get such a joy out of doing everything he can to provide that for the future stars of WWE, and CM Punk obviously seems to be somebody that enjoys that as well. So, I will say this as I've said on many occasions: When he's ready to make that move after his in-ring career, I'll support him every step of the way and help in any way that I can."

Michaels also jokes that many faces have trie to "kick him out the door" of WWE over the years. For now, Punk is sticking to wrestling inside of the squared circle. This weekend he's set to go to battle with rival Drew McIntyre one last time at WWE Bad Blood. The Premium Live Event goes down on Saturday, October 5th at 6 p.m. EST, streaming live on Peacock.

