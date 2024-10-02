WWE Reveals New NXT Championships, Logo, and Intro on CW Premiere

It's finally time for WWE NXT to move into a new era on The CW, and if you're going to start a brand new era, it's fitting that you also adopt a brand new look. It was quickly apparent from the first episode that WWE had indeed freshened things up, as they revealed a new intro for the show and a new silver NXT logo. Those would be big deals on their own, but then Shawn Michaels would debut a new silver version of the NXT Championship and the NXT Women's Championship. The NXT 2.0 era is now officially in the rearview mirror.

A New Look

Shawn Michaels got things started on CW's big premiere of NXT, but he wasn't alone. Michaels was joined by Triple H to kick off this new era, and the crowd absolutely lost their minds when the two icons reunited. As for the new logo, it's mostly silver with black and white accents, changing things up from the original black and gold logo the brand first started with. While not gold, it does embrace the sleekness of that original logo, foregoing the big colors from the NXT 2.0 era logo.

The new introduction actually features some gold effects to play off the new silver look, and it also embraces some comic stylings and slow-motion effects throughout, like with Karmen, Lola, and Wendy Choo's different spotlights. One of the coolest moments is actually when Giulia's knee strike is slowed down during her match with Chelsea Green, and you can find the new intro above.

New Championships

Then there's the new NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship. Both Titles have the silver NXT logos front and center, and they both seem to have some gold accents that play off some of the darker parts of the central plate. The NXT Championship is on a black belt, while the NXT Women's Championship is on a white belt, and both look fantastic.



The North American and Women's North American Championships will likely remain the same, especially since the Women's North American Championship only recently debuted. The NXT Tag Team Championships however could be getting a similar upgrade, though there are only men's Tag Team Championship titles at the moment that would get an update, as the Women's Tag Team Championships go to all brands and are currently on SmackDown and Raw more often than not.

The last big new change of the night was a new official theme song, and it was Millions From Now by the big-time duo of 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne. Coupled with the new logo, introduction, and new look to the arena thanks to the updated graphics and color schemes, it was a pretty major change and a welcome shake-up for the start of The CW era.



What did you think of the new logo and new Championships? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!