Does Shawn Michaels Have Plans for One More WWE Match?

After ending his near decade-long retirement earlier this month a Crown Jewel, everyone wants to know if Shawn Michaels will grace WWE’s ring once again. But HBK has bad news.

During an appearance on Edge and Christian’s podcast, Michaels was asked if he’ll wrestle again.

“Negative. Yeah, so look, the one upside is, um… it’s one of those things, you’re just curious about, ‘can I do my stuff?’ So technically, yeah, I could go in there and do my stuff and have a young guy to work around me and all that. But the 100% only reason I said yes to this one was, one, it was a special request by other people and, again, it was a chance – I looked at it as somebody’s asking the [Rolling] Stones and Kiss to come over and just play their greatest hits,” he said.

Michaels shared a similar sentiment directly following his Crown Jewel match—that this would be only a one-off. Some folks on social media criticized Michaels for taking quick cash, but HBK says that money didn’t factor into his decision.

“And unfortunately, it’s sort of sad because everybody feels like, ‘oh it was the money’ and this, that and the other. And I mean it respectfully of course, but technically, I’d make more money doing a singles match at WrestleMania, you know what I mean. Cause that brand is bigger, you know, I’m charging more for a singles match – I got news for you [laughs].”

Michaels has been implanted in several WrestleMania rumors since his un-retirement, but it looks like the WWE Hall of Famer is happy with his body of work and isn’t interested in adding a new chapter.

“But I didn’t feel like I was put in the position in this particular match to be “that guy,” you know what I mean? And everything else about working with a young guy and it being WrestleMania puts me in a much tougher, more difficult situation performance-wise and that’s something I’ve had – that’s been consistent over the last eight years, I have not wanted to be put in that position, because I’m good with the performances that I had at WrestleMania and I wanted to end those the way that I ended them. This just happened to be a special thing that again I didn’t think in a million years would come up, but it did and that’s honestly the only reason I said yes,” he said.

As Michaels mentioned the expectations surrounding a potential ‘Mania match would make thins unfair for all parties. At 53-years-old, HBK is well aware he’s not capable of delivering a show-stopping performance on WWE biggest stage. And if he can’t be Mr. WrestleMania, then what’s the point?

