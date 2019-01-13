Shawn Michaels Answers The Question: Will He Wrestle Again?

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels returned to the ring last fall for the first time in over eight years at WWE Crown Jewel.

Due to the controversial nature of the show itself, Michaels’ return didn’t receive the same kind of universal praise that it may have had it happened years earlier. The whole ordeal seemed to have a cloud hanging over it. However, the wrestling return of one of the all time greats will always carry historic significance. Plus, Michaels cashed what was reported to be a hefty paycheck for agreeing to return.

So did returning to the squared circle light a fire in Michaels to have more matches?

It doesn’t sound too likely based on an interview published with Sky Sports on Friday.

In discussing his return and why he did it, Michaels said, “They forced me. No, it was a really special thing, and I really felt that one for a while. I’m good with what I’ve done. I no longer want to do it any more.”

Michaels and Triple H defeated Kane and The Undertaker in the match at Crown Jewel.

“The only thing better than having your own WrestleMania moment is watching and helping someone with theirs,” he said. “We had our time, we know the potential of so many of these men and women and we know the joy they can have and we want to pass it on.”

Following his return at Crown Jewel, rumors circulated that WWE could be considering some dream matches that had never been a reality prior. Visions of Shawn Michaels vs. AJ Styles or Shawn Michaels vs. his former pupil Daniel Bryan had fans getting excited about the possibilities.

While the term never say never will always apply in the wrestling business, Shawn’s own comments here make it seem like those dream scenarios will remain “what ifs.” That said, Michaels also denied for years that he would ever return to the ring after a perfect send off at WrestleMania 26 against The Undertaker. Fast forward to 2018 and Michaels changed his tune.

