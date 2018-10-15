Shawn Michaels Attached to Phenomenal WrestleMania 35 Rumor

Proclaiming AJ Styles is the greatest wrestler in WWE is a safe statement. However, for the discussion of who is the greatest wrestler of all time, many fans would say vote Shawn Michaels. But at WrestleMania 35, WWE may settle this debate.

WrestleTalk reports that a source within WWE has indicated that WWE may be planning a Michaels vs. Styles mega match for next year’s WrestleMania at Met Life Stadium. While this is far from being confirmed, this would an immaculate manifestation of any wrestling fan’s dreams.

The 53-year old Michaels recently revealed he’ll be coming out of retirement to tag with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane at the November 2 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Michaels’ return to in-ring action was foreshadowed for months by a slew of rumors and this comeback become inevitable once he agreed to take TRipl H’s corner at Super Show Down earlier this month. HBK’s return has been met with new rumors like a possible Survivor Series match with The Undertaker and eventual match at WrestleMania 35. However, this is the first time Styles has been mentioned.

If this is indeed the plan, the 41-year Styles will have to drop his WWE Championship before April as Vince McMahon and Co won’t be willing to have him defend a top title in what would amount to be a farewell match for Michaels. Regardless, this is a rumor with getting excited about, even if it never happens.

