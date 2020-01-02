Latest Reports on Sheamus’ WWE In-Ring Return

Sheamus has been popping up in pretaped vignettes on Friday Night SmackDown over the past few weeks, but as of this writing the former WWE Champion still hasn’t stepped back inside the squared circle. The Irish Superstar has been out of action since last April due to various injuries, though he’s managed to transform his physique via his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube series. During his first vignette he revealed that he grew his hair back out, reverting back to his classic look and abandoning his giant mohawk. On Wednesday he took to Instagram to show off his old look.

View this post on Instagram ‪2020. The Fella is here… #TheNextChapter ‬#Laoch A post shared by Sheamus (@wwesheamus) on Dec 31, 2019 at 9:00pm PST

He then posted a video of himself unboxing his old Celtic Cross.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The box has been opened. pic.twitter.com/Xld982GYLF — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 2, 2020

According to Wrestling Inc., he’s expected to make his in-ring return at some point in January.

While appearing on the now-defunct E&C Pod of Awesomeness in August, Sheamus revealed the one thing he feels he still needs to accomplish in a WWE ring.

“There is one thing missing, and that’s the Intercontinental Championship,” he said. “I’ve won a lot of titles in the very first half of my career. The two things that were missing were the IC Title and Tag Titles. With Cesaro, we basically blitzed five titles, four Raw, one SmackDown, in about two and a half years. The IC Title is next on the list.

“The irony of that whole thing is, that was the one title that brought me into WWE,” he added. “When I was a kid, I was a massive Macho Man Randy Savage fan. That was the one title I loved, and it’s the one title I haven’t won. That’s the coveted prize for me.”

An Intercontinental Championship reign would give Sheamus the prestigious honor of being a Grand Slam Champion, meaning that he’s held a world championship, both midcard titles and at least one of the tag team championships. He’s already a four-time world champion and held tag title gold five times while teaming with Cesaro as The Bar.

“The Celtic Warrior” first signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2007 and made his television debut on the ECW brand in Jun 2009. Within months he was moved to Monday Night Raw and picked up a shocking victory over John Cena at the TLC pay-per-view to become WWE Champion.