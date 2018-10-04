Shinsuke Nakamura Talks ‘Really Strict’ WWE Style, Improving AJ Styles Rivalry

After his Royal Rumble victory, we appeared to be destined for the year of Shinsuke Nakamura. While the United States Champion is having a fruitful 2018, he thinks his highly anticipated rivalry could have been better.

Nakamura comes to short four-consecutive times in his quest beat AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. However, WWE never pulled the trigger to crown Nakamura champion. As for why that happened is anyone’s guess, but Nakamura thinks that once he and Styles do battle again he’ll be more comfortable as a WWE Superstar.

“Yeah, but still I want to wrestle him again,” Nakamura told Busted Open Radio. “I think I can do more great matches. Wrestling on pay-per-view, wrestling on TV show, time is very strict. So, finally I feel like I got used to the WWE style. So, maybe next time, if I wrestle AJ, I can create more than before,” he said.

Fans expected Styles vs Nakamura to be a transcendental experienced. and while it was good, it never felt like things clicked the way we all wanted. A lot of that may be due to their feud always feeling secondary to the Universal Championship. But Nakamura believes that he may have been hampered by WWE’s learning curve.

“WWE style is a much different platform than other wrestling companies, I think. Each wrestler wrestles under strict rules that fans never know,” said Nakamura. “Time-wise, they’re really strict, so you have to choose what is the most important thing to show in five minutes, two minutes, one minute. It’s completely different from other wrestling, I think,” he said.

Nakamura is alluding to the spacing and camera work that are essential elements of every WWE match. While we watch from home it may look like wrestlers are moving freely, but WWE orchestrates their chaos by having wrestlers work in certain directions and angles.

Nakamura expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with TV Insider, particularly about getting a mulligan with Styles. H was also asked if any part of him regretted making the jump from Japan to WWE.

“This is big for Asians, not only for Japan. Everybody wants to get these opportunities. Kairi Sane, Io Shirai achieved and accomplished a lot in Japan, but they wanted to wrestle in a bigger stage. Only place is WWE right now to do that, and their decision was correct. They made the right decision.

Moving to the United States is a huge decision. There are wrestlers in Japan. I think they think they can move to WWE, but it’s not so easy. There is the language. I can speak English a bit, but I’m trying,” he said.