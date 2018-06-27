Details on Shinsuke Nakamura’s Police Dog Bite Incident

Right before SmackDown aired on Tuesday, news broke that Shinsuke Nakamura was bitten by a police dog and would be forced to miss the show. This nearly inconceivable incident had fans clamoring for more information and now we have an update.

According to PWInsider, the bite occurred on Monday during a pre-show security check in Bakersfield, CA. Upon sniffing Nakamura, the dog bit his leg without provocation.

Nakamura was backstage for Smackdown but is said to still be dealing with soreness from the bite. As of now, his participation in this weekend’s live events is up in the air.

WWE has yet to comment on the specifics of the injury but they did confirm Nakamura had sustained an injury.

This story is developing…