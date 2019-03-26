‘SNL’ Cast Members Michael Che and Colin Jost to Compete in Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35

.@WrestleMania host @AlexaBliss_WWE makes it official – @ColinJost & Michael Che of SNL fame will be in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal! #RAW pic.twitter.com/HTk7MPZBE9 — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2019

Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che were originally announced as the special correspondents for WrestleMania 35 on April 7, but now the pair will actually be competing on the show. In a special Moment of Bliss segment on Monday Night Raw this week, Braun Strowman officially put out the challenge for both men to compete in the 30-man match, or else he’d simply find and attack them backstage during the show. The pair, who appeared live via satellite from the SNL studio in New York City, reluctantly accepted the challenge after Alexa Bliss promised Strowman she could make the match happen.

The feud between SNL‘s head writers and the “Monster Among Men” kicked off three weeks ago when the two appeared on Monday Night Raw to promote their appearance. Jost wound up insulting Strowman backstage when he asked if wrestling was fake, causing Strowman to grab him by his collar and lift him off his feet. Jost tried to make amends the next week by giving Strowman a new car, but the big man simply tore it apart.

WWE announced on Monday morning that WrestleMania 35‘s main event would be the Raw Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, making it the first women’s match to ever be the main event of the company’s biggest annual show.

“I came. I saw. I changed the game,” Rousey tweeted in response to the news. “Three women are going to headline #Wrestlemania this year. I won’t hold my breath expecting any thank yous, but you’re all welcome anyway.”

“I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer,” Lynch wrote. “It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU.”

WrestleMania 35 will take place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

