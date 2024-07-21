Stancé Reveals Collectibles Series Partnership with WWE (Exclusive)

Stancé and UFC recently partnered up for a new line of collectibles based on some of UFC’s best and brightest, including the line’s first entry Conor McGregor. Stancé founder Shaun Sakdinan and toy and art designer Tracy Tubera have already shown that they can bring a truly unique sense of style and personality to UFC’s biggest stars, and now we can exclusively reveal that Stancé is also jumping into the world of WWE. Stancé has signed a four-year deal with WWE and the team is already working on the first drop in the new line. They are looking to reveal more in the next few months, and if the WWE line is anything like UFC’s Conor McGregor collectible, fans have a lot to be excited about.

A New Partnership

They teased that they are kicking into high gear with the WWE line. “We did sign a four-year global license deal with WWE, and Tracy’s already at work at it for its first drop, and we’re timing that first drop to be in the next couple of months,” Sakdinan said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I grew up with a WWF and then moved my way on to the attitude era. I fell off for a little bit, then I came back on again. I think it’s perfect timing, that this brand Stancé is around to do our version of collectibles for the WWE just because, it’s on this big upward swing, and especially the WWE community and wrestling fans in general understand collectibles. And I know they understand style and different styles, and I think what we’re going to bring and what I hope they’ll love is my art style with their favorite wrestlers,’ Tubera said.

“I think they’re going to like it. Again, it’s another passion project ’cause I love the UFC and I love WWE, so it’s like, I hope you guys like it. I hope the fans like it, but I think they will and it’s going to be fun. It’s really fun,” Tubera said. “I’m going to really push the style with the UFC, but with the WWE, I get to play with the costumes. I get to play with outfits, so it’s going to be really fun.”

A Roster of Variety

The UFC Stancé collectibles line is getting things started with Conor McGregor and then will be mixing things up as the line moves forward with other stars from the company’s past and present. The same will be true of their WWE series, so whether you’re a fan of legends like The Undertaker, Macho Man Randy Savage, and Trish Stratus, or current superstars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Bayley, this new wave of collectibles should have you covered.

“Much like we talked about the UFC, how we want to do legends, current fighters, old fighters too, the same thing’s going to happen with the WWE where we’re going to mix up the lineups where we’ll have current stars. Then we’ll have WWE legends. So it’s like we’re going to try to mix it up and hit every aspect of that fan base of whatever your favorite wrestler is, most likely we’re going to get to them eventually. Because everyone’s favorite wrestler is probably my favorite wrestler, so we’re trying to get to them, man. And if we don’t, I’m going to push to get to them because oh, my God, I want to do them all,” Tubera said.

You can pre-order the Conor McGregor Stancé Collectible right here, and you can talk all things WWE, UFC, and collectibles with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!