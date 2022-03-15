WWE Reportedly Wants to Induct a Legendary Tag Team Into The Hall of Fame

WWE has already confirmed three names for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 — The Undertaker, Vader and Queen Sharmell. The induction ceremony is slotted for April 1 following that week’s SmackDown at Dallas’ American Airlines Center and the names of a few more potential inductions have started popping up online. Two names that Dave Meltzer mentioned on this week’s Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast were Scott and Rick Steiner. Meltzer mentioned the company wants to induct both, but if Scott isn’t willing (he’s been incredibly critical of WWE for years and has openly scoffed at the idea of being inducted) they’ll simply just induct Rick, the father of rising WWE star and former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

As a pair, the Steiner Brothers were a dominant force in promotions across the world in the 80s and 90s, winning the WWF World Tag Team Championships twice, the IWGP Tag Team Championships in New Japan twice and tag team gold in WCW on eight different occasions. Scott went on to become a main eventer and a WCW World Heavyweight Champion during the promotions dying years, while Rick had a respectable run in WCW’s midcard as a United States and multi-time Television champion.

“My Father and my Uncle both have given me great advice, all the time,” Breakker said in an interview with ComicBook back in January when talking about growing up with wrestling legends. “They’re always giving me tips on my matches and tips on my promos and things that I could do better as an athlete and just be a better sports entertainer man, because who better than them, you know what I mean? They’re an unbelievable resource for me to just pick their brains and get as much knowledge as I possibly can from them. It’s pretty unbelievable.”

Breakker then talked about the pressure that comes with being a second-generation star in a new interview with Sportskeeda this week, saying, “The standards have always been high for myself and my brothers growing up. So, it is nothing really new to me or anything like that. The bar is high, it is what it is. I have to compete at a higher level than everybody else. I have to do things to a higher standard because it is expected out of me. I expect it out of myself. It has been that way pretty much my whole life. So, it is what it is. I welcome it as a challenge.”