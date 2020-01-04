Steve Austin’s Next ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Guest Announced

Steve Austin’s new Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network is off to a great start and a third edition of the show has now been announced.

Following his first two episodes of the show, which featured The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg, Austin will return in just over a week with another new interview. The third episode will feature none other than former WWE star and current mayor of Knox County, Tennessee Glenn Jacobs aka Kane.

WWE made the announcement via social media.

The Kane interview on The Broken Skull Sessions will premiere following NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II on January 12th. TakeOver begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

This is the second time that Austin has hosted a live interview show on the WWE Network. Following the continued success of his podcast, The Steve Austin Show, WWE launched the Stone Cold Podcast on the Network a few years back.

After that show was unceremoniously discontinued, WWE came calling again last year about rekindling a talk show. Austin discussed how this came about during an interview last November.

“I didn’t want to call it the ‘Stone Cold podcast,’” Austin said. “In theory it’s like a podcast, but it’s not. We’re doing this right here in my studio in Los Angeles, and the show’s name is more personal.

“The reason ‘Broken Skull’ came about ties back to when I had my ranch back in South Texas. I called it the ‘Broken Skull Ranch,’ and I’d always wanted my whole life to own a ranch. In order to finally buy one, I literally had to break my skull in the business of pro wrestling to do that. So it became the ‘Broken Skull Ranch.’ I’m still ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, I’m still that guy, but WWE owns ‘Stone Cold.’ I liked the sound of the Broken Skull Sessions. We’re here at my place and we’re getting inside people’s skulls, so it just made sense. That’s how it came to be.”