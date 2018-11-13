Steve Austin’s Theme Music Makes the ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Trailer Perfect

Ever since the new trailer for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” dropped on Sunday, fans across the Internet have been adding in their own background music to increase its awesomeness.

WWE fans finally got their hands on it on Monday, and the results were excellent. The best one appears to be one fan’s creation of the trailer combined with Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s entrance music.

dont say anything just retweet pic.twitter.com/oL2kNciGXX — JAMES Darnell (@cmpuls3) November 13, 2018

Other fans followed Twitter user James Darnell’s lead, and added in their own versions using themes like Johnny Gargano’s “Rebel Heart.”

Others went a different route and used some of the old Monday Night Raw opening themes.

Other music fans have dubbed in songs like Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” and the original Attack on Titan theme “Guren no Yumiya”

In a recent episode of the Steve Austin Show podcast, the former WWF Champion revealed he was no longer drinking beer as part of his diet.

“My eating program is going fantastic. [I’m] sticking to my exact macros. [I’ve had] zero alcohol for right at 14 days now,” Austin said. “Pounds are coming off. My strength is going up. Jesus Christ, I’m getting as strong as a goddamn horse over here.

“No alcohol, and when you hit the weights on a consistent basis and eat what you’re supposed to, it is amazing the difference that you can make or I’m making,” he added. “I’m also doing my DDP Yoga s—. Hell, I’m going to jump up here and do the splits like a goddang cheerleader in a minute! I’m flexible as a motherf—. Dallas’ program works like a b—. I appreciate it, Dallas. I appreciate it, man. That’s a badass program. I’m sticking to it!”

Elsewhere on his show, Austin commented on the current WWE product by saying there is too much “micromanaging” when it comes to promos and character work.

“I think there’s micromanaging in the WWE on the main roster. Back before I got my neck injury, a promo was; you go out there with bullet points. If I’m working with Vince or if I’m working with Rock, Taker, Triple H, it didn’t matter. If I was going out there to talk some s—, I might let them know and give them a heads up, but you go out there and cut this promo,” he said.