Sting Announced for Starrcast IV Event, Bringing Back His 1990 Great American Bash Outfit and NWA World Title

Starrcast, the traveling wrestling convention that operates every weekend of an All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view, officially announced a special attraction for the upcoming Starrcast IV show in Baltimore. According to event promoter Conrad Thompson, th convention will feature a special meet & greet with WWE Hall of Famer Sting. Only instead of the “Crow” gimmick he’s been using since the Monday Night Wars, “The Icon” is bringing back the USA look he used back at the 1990 Great American Bash, which includes the Red, White and Blue face paint, iconic jacket and the original NWA World Heavyweight Championship he won from Ric Flair.

Sting’s memorable victory that night in Baltimore marked his first of two reigns as NWA World Champion. He’d then go on to hold the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times before WCW folded in 2001.

Stand up and salute! Baltimore is a city rich in professional wrestling history. It’s also the place where a first time World Heavyweight Champion was victorious. The man they call @Sting is coming to #Starrcast IV! Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/jOR12Lk1nP — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) September 26, 2019

Starrcast IV will take place at the Power Plant LIVE! venue in Baltimore, Maryland from Nov. 7 through Nov. 10, leading up to AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on that Sunday night at the Royal Farms Arena. So far two matches have been announced for the show — AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega.

November’s event will heavily emphasize the history of WCW as Robocop, Lex Luger, The Yeti, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Van Hammer, Arn Anderson and The Shockmaster have all been announced for the show.

ICYMI: @Sting is coming back to where he first won @TheBigGoldBelt at Great American Bash ‘90 and he’s wearing the red, white, and blue for the first time in decades! Don’t miss this once in a lifetime photo op, get to https://t.co/Zy3Js1T0b8! Meet & Greets on sale next week! pic.twitter.com/YmBqorcQeC — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) September 27, 2019

Prior to Sting’s Starrcast event he’ll be one of many wrestling legends that will appear on Friday Night SmackDown’s FOX premiere on Friday. Other stars announced for the show include Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Goldberg, Mick Foley, Mark Henry, Booker T, Trish Stratus and Lita.

After spending more than a decade in TNA/Impact Wrestling, Sting finally made the jump to WWE in 2014 while being promoted for the upcoming WWE 2K15 game. He then made his surprise in-ring appearance at the 2014 Survivor Series and helped Dolph Ziggler win a five-on-five elimination match that caused The Authority to lose their power over the WWE. This kicked off a feud with Triple H that culminated in a match at WrestleMania 31, which “The Game” won after both D-Generation X and the New World Order got involved. Sting’s final in-ring match took place at the 2015 Night of Champions event when he challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and lost.