‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Booked for WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has been popping up on WWE television more frequently lately, and that trend will continue once the company returns to Madison Square Garden next month.

WWE.com confirmed that Austin would be making an appearance on the Sept. 9 episode of Monday Night Raw. This will mark the first time the Red Brand has aired from the “World’s Most Famous Arena” since November 2009.

“‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will be on hand to raise some hell when Monday Night Raw comes to New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sept. 9,” the announcement read.

Austin closed out the Raw Reunion special episode of Raw in mid-July alongside nearly 40 other wrestlers from the past. He then appeared via Skype on Raw after SummerSlam, giving his thoughts on Seth Rollins beating Brock Lesnar to win back the WWE Universal Championship.

“Here’s the thing, he asked himself, ‘Is it worth this, week after week, getting my ass handed to me?’ And he answered the question. He said ‘This is all that I am, this is all that I’ve got. This is all I am, this is all I got.’ That’s exactly what I believed my whole damn career,” Austin said at the time. ‘So I’ve always wondered exactly what Seth Rollins really is, who Seth Rollins is when he says ‘Seth Freakin Rollins.’ Now I know who and what he is.

“The man is committed to being the best in the world,” he added. “And when you believe like that, you can do anything. That’s what impressed me.”

“The Texas Rattlesnake” is currently hosting a new USA Network show called Straight Up Steve Austin, where he interviews a variety of celebrities while taking part in some of his favorite activities. In one of his interviews while promoting the show, Austin gave his thoughts on current WWE star Kevin Owens using his Stunner finisher.

“I would give it a B+,” Austin said while speaking with The Wrap. “I’m a huge K.O. fan, but I’ve seen a couple of the deliveries that have been a little off.”

“He’s timing it up and he’s coming up — he’s got a little bit of a different finesse to it than I did,” he continued. “But I soon think he’ll achieve A to A+ status if practice makes perfect, and they gotta let him turn that thing loose.”

Austin added: “I enjoy watching him use it and I’m glad someone is using it. And I’m glad it’s him.”