WWE SummerSlam: Finn Balor Teases a Reunion With The O.C. During Kickoff Show

Finn Balor will take on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam on Sunday night. But before the show could officially get underway, a reunion that fans have been begging for years to see was teased.

In a backstage segment during the kickoff show Balor was approached by AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (now known as The O.C.). The trio offered Balor luck in their match tonight, then said all he would have to do is “say when” and the three would be in his corner.

For those who don’t know, Balor was the original leader of the wildly popular Bullet Club faction during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling in the early 2010s. After being kicked out of the group (in storyline, in reality he was leaving for WWE) Styles took over. Once Styles, Gallows and Anderson all jumped to the WWE in 2016 many assumed that some sort of new version of the Bullet Club would soon follow with Balor being involved. However the group never grew to be larger than a trio, as Balor rarely interacted with the other three.

The O.C., formerly known as The Club, reformed back in early July when Styles turned heel after failing to beat Ricochet for the United States Championship. Gallows and Anderson helped him finally win the title at Extreme Rules, and Styles will look to defend it against Ricochet at SummerSlam on Sunday night.