WWE SummerSlam: Rowan Jumps Buddy Murphy During Kickoff Show For Ratting Him out to Roman Reigns

The latest chapter in the Roman Reigns mystery took place during the SummerSlam kickoff show on Sunday night, involving Buddy Murphy, Rowan and Daniel Bryan.

Murphy was competing in a match on the kickoff show against Apollo Crews, but was attacked late in the bout by “The Redwood” Rowan. After mercilessly beating the former Cruiserweight Champion down, Rowan shouted at Murphy “Keep my name out of your mouth!”

Bryan was shown to be watching the attack backstage on a monitor.

Reigns closed out SmackDown Live this week by interrogating Murphy backstage over the mysterious scaffolding attack that nearly seriously injured him the week prior. Murphy originally said he had no idea who was responsible, but eventually gave up Rowan’s name.

The show went off the air before Rowan and Bryan could respond, so WWE posted their response on YouTube shortly after.

“This is typical media spin,” Bryan said. “And I like how you guys don’t try to put any of the blame on Roman Reigns. What happened when Roman Reigns asked Buddy Murphy? What happened, what’d he say he saw? He said he saw no one. And only when he had his head forced against the wall by Roman Reigns did he say anything about Rowan. What would you do if I pinned your head to the wall and I said you couldn’t leave until you gave me a name. I guarantee you, you would give me a name.

“I don’t know about Buddy Murphy, I don’t care about Roman Reigns. All I know is Rowan has nothing to do with this,” Bryan continued.