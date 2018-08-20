Seth Rollins wins back Intercontinental Championship with an Assist from Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins became a two-time Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam on Sunday, thanks in large part to an assist from Dean Ambrose.

Following his return on Monday Night Raw earlier in the week, Ambrose appeared in Rollins’ corner to start the match and prevent Drew McIntyre from interfering on Dolph Ziggler’s behalf multiple times.

Early on in the match Ziggler attacked Rollins’ previously-injured knee. The injury would play a role several times throughout the night, including one instance where his knee gave out when he attempted a Falcon Arrow and caused both men to spill to the outside.

Rollins managed to connect with a Blockbuster late in the match and went for a top rope splash and was met by Ziggler at the top rope. Rollins managed to fight him off and attempted the splash but Ziggler rolled out. The challenger made chase and tossed him back in the ring, nailing a top rope clothesline and a Ripcord Knee for two.

Moments later to two went back and forth on the apron, ending with Ziggler nailing an Impact DDT on Rollins. He managed to get back into the ring just before the countout.

Ziggler attempted a Zig Zag but Rollins held onto the ropes, then nailed a super kick. He attempted a frog splash, but Ziggler countered with a roll-up for two.

The two made their way to their feet and Ziggler attacked the injured knee again. He followed up with a Fameasser attempt which Rollins countered and hoisted him onto the top rope. He nailed an inverted Superplex, then quickly hit a modified Falcon Arrow for yet another two count.

Rollins set up for the Stomp, but was distracted when McIntyre attacked Ambrose on the outside. Ziggler used the opening to hit the Zig Zag, but Rollins kicked out at two.

Ziggler called for a super kick, leading toa rollup sequence that finished with Rollins hitting a Buckle Bomb.

McIntyre tried a distraction again, only for Ambrose to hit him with Dirty Deeds. Rollins turned around, countered an attack from Ziggler and hit the Stomp for the win.

Rollins’ victory brings Ziggler’s sixth reign as Intercontinental Championship to a close at 62 days. He had previously won the championship back at WrestleMania 34, only to drop it to Ziggler on an episode of Raw in June.