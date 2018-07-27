WWE Reportedly Concerned About Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar IV

In recent years, fans opted to protest Roman Reigns‘ with a chorus of boos. But in 2018, anti-Reigns arenas have chosen to hijack his big matches with ironic, unrelated chants. And WWE is reportedly worried that SummerSlam will be the continuation of this trend.

According to Cagesideseats, the current plan is for Reign to pin Brock Lesnar and become Universal Champion. However, it’s believed that there is concern backstage as to how that match—and its result—will be received by the Brooklyn crowd.

WWE is right to acknowledge the audience. While it may not be a healthy practice to allow fans to steer the company, SummerSlam is certainly an exception. The Barclays Center will be a hive packed with WWE’s hardcore fans. This means that guys like Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe will be treated like royalty and someone like Reigns will be a public enemy.

Reigns being booed at pay-per-views has become the norm, but him beating Lesnar may draw a unique brand of rejection.

To say the least, Roman Reigns has a polarizing relationship with the WWE audience. However, things typically get worse for him when the opportunities are juiciest—the last four WrestleMania’s being the best example. But during Raw or normal pay-per-views, the crows seem to be more tolerant of Reigns’ spot on the card. However, since the Universal Championship is on the line at SummerSlam, fans are already deeming Reigns as undeserving.

In terms of competition, they may have a point this time. Reigns have tried and failed three times when it comes to beating Lesnar. So why does he deserve a fourth crack? That’s a question for WWE to address, but Brooklyn has likely already made up its mind.

Things will be hostile at SummerSlam. However, Reigns is a seasoned vet when it comes to handling boos and he will be fine regardless of how much hatred he receives.

For now, I think we can assume Reigns will beat Lesnar. But that may not mean Reigns will leave Barclays as champ. Braun Strowman will be looming backstage and there is no shortage of rumors indicating that he’ll be cash in on after Lesnar and Reigns finish.

Strowman marching down the ramp to remove Regins from WWE’s throne would go over quite well in Brooklyn. But that may not be WWE’s plan. It’sno secret they’ve envisioned Reigns as their top guy, but have delayed that seminal moment on multiple occasions. Do they want to do it again y having Reigns term a Universal Champion last three minutes? Or are they more willing to endure the bumpy ride with Reigns all the way to WrestleMania 35?