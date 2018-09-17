WWE Hell in a Cell Spoilers and Recap

Hell in a Cell used to only come around every now and then. But now, not only can we count on an annual pay-per-view, but a show that guarantees multiple matches inside the sadistic steel structure.

Whether or not WWE is using too much of a good thing is for another conversation—we’re here to break down WWE latest big event. With their bigger shows behind them, Hell in a Cell marks one of WWE last big opportunities to shake things up in 2018.

So let’s get to it, here is your official Hell in a Cell Spoilers and Recap:

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

There was a decent chunk of the WWE Universe who didn’t think Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton’s story needed the Hell in Cell stipulation. But as it turns out, it did—36 minutes of one, to be exact.

While we don’t know Hardy personally, we were willing to bet he was ready to soak in his first—and probably last—Hell in a cell match. He certainly cherished the moments, but they enough killed most mortal men.

The spot in this match was heinous. Ladders, chairs, screwdrivers and Hardy swinging from the top of the cage only to go crashing belly first into a table. That big tumble leads to Orton pinning Hardy while the EMT’s rushed to the ring.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch has devoted her summer to one thing: becoming SmackDown Women’s Champion. And now, she can cross that off her list.

Lynch beat Flair to become a two-WWE Champion to the glee of San Antonio’s AT&T Center. While we didn’t get the definitive double turn that was rumored, Lynch’s victory was plenty enough.

After the match, Flair stuck around to offer her congratulations, but Lynch was too cool. We’ll likely be seeing a rematch at next month’s Evolution.

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Given Ziggler and McIntyre have only been champs for two weeks, it seemed unlikely they’d drop the titles at Hell in a Cell. And they didn’t.

After an electric match, McIntyre hit Rollins with a Claymore Kick just as he was finished off a Falcon Arrow on Ziggler. Rollins was knocked out before he hit the mat and Ziggler’s corpse pinned him for the 1-2-3.

This rivalry is far from over. From now until the Royal Rumble we’ll see different rotations of The Shield vs. Braun Strowman and Co. The next battle will take place at the October 6 Super Show-Down

WWE Championship: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

Technically, Samoa Joe becomes WWE Champion at Hell in a Cell. But the referee didn’t see AJ Styles tapping, so instead he counted Joe’s shoulders down for 1-2-3.

The controversial finish will be enough to carry the story into their October 6 rematch at the Super Show-Down. Given Styles’ SummerSlam disqualification and HIAC’s screwy finish, Joe actually has ye to get a fair shake in his quest to become WWE Champion.

However, if Joe wants to win, he’ll have to do it next month in Australia. Otherwise, he may never get another opportunity.

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Given their slimy trick at SummerSlam, one would think The Miz and Maryse were due their comeuppance at Hell in a Cell.

But that didn’t happen.

After being dominated by Bryan and Bella, Maryse snuck a pin and stole the victory for the It Couple. While The Bryan’s stoop in the ring looking for an answer, Miz and Maryse paraded up the ramps happy to gloat over besting their enemies one more time.

The Miz and Bryan will go one-on-one at the Super Show-Down for an opportunity at the WWE Championship.

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

No one expected Ronda Rousey to lose her Raw Women’s Championship on her first defense. That didn’t happen. But no one expected the match to last longer than five minutes, so when it when 15, we got to see a new side of Rousey.

WWE has to be careful how dominant Rousey can be. Too much, and she’ll turn off the fans. Not enough and they’ll waste away the anomaly she truly is. So every now and then, she needs to have a competitive match.

While we always knew she’d beat Bliss, Hell in a Cell saw her work a real wrestling match with pacing and detail. Sunday marked the beginning of a long run for Rousey as Raw Women’s Champion. Look for her to face Nikki Bella at Evolution.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman with Mick Foley as Special Guest Referee

This match had plenty of interference, but none more notable than Brock Lesnar’s.

After SummerSlam, no one was quite sure when we’d see Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring again. As it turns out, we didn’t even have to wait a month.

While Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre lay incapacitated, Lesnar’s music hit and blew the roof off the At&T Center. The former Universal Champion kicked down the Cell’s door and delivered and F-5 to both Strowman and Reigns.

And that’s how things ended.

There’s no telling what this means for Lesnar, but anyone who thought he kissed WWE goodbye is clearly wrong.