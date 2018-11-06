Survivor Series Team Raw Members Announced During WWE Raw

Monday Night Raw kicked off this week in Manchester, England with a big announcement regarding the upcoming Survivor Series event.

Acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin started the show by announcing Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre would be representing Raw in the men’s five-on-five elimination tag match main event against SmackDown Live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He also added that the Alexa Bliss would be the captain of the women’s team, though she will not be competing in the match itself.

Corbin also announced that he would be facing Kurt Angle in the show’s main event to determine who would be the men’s team captain.

Spoiler Warning Ahead

Unlike most episodes of Raw, Monday’s episode was taped several hours before due to it taking place in the United Kingdom. Stop here if you wish not to be spoiled.

The proposed Angle vs. Corbin match never took place, as an enraged Strowman arrived at the arena and chased away Corbin as payback for attacking him before his Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel. McIntyre would take Corbin’s place in the match and force Angle to tap to the Ankle Lock, presumably earning himself the title of team captain. Strowman closed out the show by chasing away McIntyre and saving an injured Angle.

Survivor Series will take place on Nov. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and will feature a number of champion vs. champion matches from Raw and SmackDown. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will take on WWE Champion AJ Styles in a rematch from the 2017 edition of Survivor Series, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will square off against United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

The 2017 edition of Survivor Series saw Team Raw beat Team SmackDown in the main event with Strowman and Triple H standing tall as the last two survivors. During the match Hunter betrayed fellow team member Angle, which led to their feud that culminated in a mixed-tag match at WrestleMania 34 involving Rousey and Stephanie McMahon.

One match that was not determined on Monday night was what will happen regarding the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Raw titles changed hands on Monday when the Authors of Pain defeated Rollins in a handicap match, and barring any more shake-ups they’ll take on the team of Cesaro and Sheamus on Nov. 18. The Bar successfully retained their titles at Crown Jewel on Friday against The New Day.