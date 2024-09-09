Swerve Strickland Responds to Controversy Over AEW All Out Match

This past weekend AEW had their annual All Out pay-per-view live from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois headlined by two of AEW's current top stars in "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. Their personal rivalry has taken on a new life in the last few weeks with Swerve revealing Hangman has a second child and Hangman setting Swerve's "childhood home" ablaze. It all came to a head in the Unsanctioned Steel Cage match, locking them both inside with only a referee to do whatever they want to each other. And that they certainly did. It's caused quite the commotion on social media, with many fans repeatedly voicing how dangerous the match was.

Swerve took to social media this afternoon to share a few snaps from the show that include controversial moments like the cinderblock spot that ended up cutting both of their backs up, the staple gun and the gruesome ending with the fresh needle Hangman shot into Swerve's mouth. He used the moment to remind people that the match was unsanctioned. "What did you expect? Go where others won't go," he wrote in the post.

Given the nature of the feud, it seemed like it was only ever going to be less of a wrestling match and more of a fight between two men that want to end each other's careers. As things progressed it seemed like less and less it was about winning and moreso just inflicting as much pain on one another as possible. That's exactly what happened and now Hangman, who has had to enter some pretty dark places in this feud, will have to grapple with all he has become.

With Swerve out of the picture for the foreseeable future Hangman losing momentum now would defeat the whole purpose of him besting his greatest rival. Being the guy to defeat Bryan Danielson could be the next viable option for him in this new character arc, especially if things go well with Kenny Omega and he returns in 2025.

AEW's New Media Rights Deal -- Where Do They Stand?

Currently, AEW still has yet to publicly disclose any sort of new media rights deal ahead of their current one expiring at the end of 2024. AEW President Tony Khan has been candid about "productive" conversations between himself and Warner Bros. Discovery in their negotiations, with some reports even stating that WBD offered AEW a "huge" increase.

At the AEW All Out media scrum, Khan explained that he's "90 percent" sure that fans can expect news on AEW's future in the next month."I said that, 'I think it's safe to say I believe AEW is here to stay on TNT and TBS,' and I think that's true for a very long time, and I believe it," Khan said at the scrum. "I have not put pen to paper, I'm still working on things. It's an exciting time, without getting too specific. But while giving everybody that anticipation of things to come, there's really exciting things to come in AEW. I'm very grateful to have the support of Warner Brothers Discovery, TNT, and TBS" (h/t: WrestleZone).

