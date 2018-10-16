WWE Superstar Returns to Action After Lengthy Injury Recovery

A WWE superstar returned on Monday Night Raw after a nine month absence.

Monday Night Raw featured a four woman tag team match featuring Nia Jax and Ember Moon. While Jax and Moon got the TV entrances and all the attention, the match also featured the return of Tamina after a lengthy stint off TV due to a torn rotator cuff. Tamina lost the match, but then attacked Nia Jax and later tossed her out of the ring.

Tamina, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, has been with the WWE since 2009, but her career has frequently been sidelined due to injuries. Tamina took 11 months off due to an ACL back in 2014, and then took 10 months off in 2016 and 2017 due to another knee injury. Her last appearance in a WWE ring (before tonight) was at the Royal Rumble, where she participated in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble match.

When she has appeared in the ring, she’s usually been portrayed as a muscular powerhouse. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she immediately sparked a rivalry with Nia Jax, who also is related to wrestling royalty and is also considered a powerhouse in the women’s division.

Coincidentally, Tamina will appear in an upcoming Battle Royale at the Evolution PPV, with the winner getting a future title shot for a WWE Women’s Championship. Jax, Moon, and several other wrestlers were also confirmed for the upcoming match. We wouldn’t be surprised if Tamina got at least a little time to share in the upcoming battle royale….although she’s admittedly a long shot to actually win.

