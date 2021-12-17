Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell) Reveals Who She Wants to Face in AEW, Impact, and More

Fans were understandably upset when WWE released Tegan Nox, especially since she hadn’t even had the chance to do anything after coming over to SmackDown and Raw from NXT. She hadn’t even appeared on Raw programming yet being drafted by the Red Brand in the WWE Draft. Nox, now under the name Nixon Newell, is preparing to start her post-WWE career, and she recently released a list of other stars she would like to battle with on Twitter. Stars from AEW, Impact. and more are on the list, and there are even a few rematches amongst the new match-ups.

As you can see in the post below, the list features names like Ruby Soho (for a third-round), Deonna Purrazzo, Serena Deeb, Mia Yim (second round), Mickie James, Dr. Britt Baker, Keira Hogan, Chelsea Green, Azumi, and Thunder Rosa just to name a few. We’ve also got Cash Wheeler and Will Ospreay, though she does mention that she isn’t limiting things, as she put everyone at the bottom of the list.

One more thing, I got it down to a single page…who wants to tussle? 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QxrI0LpMEG — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) December 17, 2021

She’s already received a response from one star on the list, as Baker took to correcting Newell, saying “It’s ‘Dr. Britt Baker’ Thanks.” Sure it’s not a full-on accepting of a challenge, but it’s not a no either, and Newell vs Baker would rule.

Mia Yim also responded, saying “Round 2, yes please!!!” Newell and Yim were together in NXT and both ended up also moving to Raw and subsequently being released before they had the chance to showcase their talent, so seeing them together in another promotion would make for a great reunion.

We’ll have to wait and see where Newell goes after her non-compete ends, but wherever she goes she will immediately boost that promotion’s Women’s division. If she were to go to Impact or AEW she would be able to start checking some of the matchups off this list, though many stars are preferring to keep their options open and sign short term deals or deals that allow them to wrestle for several promotions at a time, something that Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have done with immense success.

