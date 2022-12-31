2022 delivered some truly amazing moments in the world of wrestling, but it also saw several women truly hit their stride and leap to new heights. Bianca Belair would finally defeat Becky Lynch to win the Raw Women's Championship and became the biggest babyface in the company. Lynch had a banner year too, delivering in huge spots as the Champ and then turning face in a move everyone wanted since she returned. Meanwhile, Toni Storm kicked off Toni Time in AEW and enjoyed several stellar Title defenses as AEW Women's Champion. Right here with her was Jade Cargill, who continued her winning TBS Championship winning streak and also became a powerhouse in and out of the ring. Then there was Mandy Rose, who transformed herself upon returning to NXT and became NXT Women's Champion while also creating Toxic Attraction. Only one could win though, and the ComicBook.com staff determined which woman stood out from the rest.

And the winner of the 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Female Wrestler is...

(Photo: WWE/ComicBook)

Bianca Belair!

The EST is winning the award for the second year in a row, which is quite impressive, but not nearly as impressive as the year she had in 2022. Belair would turn one of the most controversial moments of 2021's SummerSlam in Lynch's squash win into a 2022 golden feud, and it would culminate in a match at WrestleMania 38 that would steal the show and end with Belair as the Raw Women's Champion.

Then Belair would continue to deliver in the ring all the way to SummerSlam 2022, where she faced Lynch in another fantastic match and then they formed a team to push back Bayley and a debuting Damage CTRL. That would lead to Belair funding with the faction and teaming up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka in several memorable matches, and all the while she would also become one of the most visible stars in the company in advertising, commercials, and more.

Belair also returned to the War Games match at Survivor Series and led her team to victory, and in 2023 she will also be featured in a new show with her husband Montez Ford on Hulu, and that is probably only the beginning of what she will achieve, and we can't wait to see what is in store for 2023.

The nominees for Best Female Wrestler are...

1. Bianca Belair – WINNER

2. Jade Cargill

3. Mandy Rose

4. Toni Storm

5. Becky Lynch