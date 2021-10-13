The Bellas Podcast Acquired by Stitcher

Brie and Nikki Bella might not be in the ring these days, but the WWE stars are busier than ever, and amongst their many projects is a successful podcast. Now that podcast has a new home, as today it was revealed that The Bellas Podcast has been acquired by Stitcher, a subsidiary of SiriusXM. The Stitcher era of The Bellas Podcast kicks off on Wednesday, November 3rd with new episodes hitting the service, and Nikki and Brie are excited to launch a new era of the show and continue to give fans an inside look at the wrestling industry as well as what’s going on in their everyday lives (via PW Insider).

“I’m excited to relaunch The Bellas Podcast with Stitcher,” said Brie Bella. “Since we’ve been on hiatus, I’ve really missed the authentic connection with the Bella Army that podcasting creates. It allows us to be vulnerable, raw and more present than any other platform and I can’t wait!!”

“This podcast has been one of my favorite platforms yet to use my voice,” added Nikki Bella. “I get to be uncensored, unedited and so raw. I’m beyond honored to be with SiriusXM’s Stitcher now! This is the perfect home for The Bellas Podcast. We’ve missed you our listeners and can’t wait to start chatting again!”

The Bellas Podcast went on hiatus in the Spring of this year and was formerly part of the Endeavor Audio Network. Now it will be part of the SiriusXM expanded network, and that network has grown considerably over the past few years.

The Bellas Podcast joins other popular SiriusXM projects like Office Ladies, WTF with Marc Maron, Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, and Marvel and documentary projects like The Britney Spears Story. It will feature all of the elements fans loved about the original show, and you can watch a trailer for the Stitcher era of The Bellas Podcast in the video above.

