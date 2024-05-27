The Elite Win Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing, Despite Jack Perry Being Set on Fire

The closing match of this year's AEW Double or Nothing saw The Elite (The Young Bucks, Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry -- against Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, FTR, and Darby Allin) face off in an Anarchy in the Arena match. As is typical with this sort of match stipulation, it was absolute madness from start to finish. Allin was a fill in for Eddie Kingston who was recently injured during a match. However, Allin was hit by a bus mere weeks ago and had been battling with injuries prior to that. Nonetheless, the man who's bones are made of steel showed up with a flamethrower and all to try and help steer his team to victory.

Before the bell could ring, Team AEW surprise attacked The Elite while Allin's music hit the speakers and he made his way down the ramp. They paid homage to years past with the music playing on loop, only this year it started off with Allin's theme, the Young Bucks instructed the team to cut it and play their music, and Danielson got them to play "The Final Countdown." While Team AEW were beating down The Elite, the fans were chanting as if they were at a Europe concert.

As the match progressed, Danielson was throw into the Double or Nothing poker chips, Allin was hit by a vehicle, Perry was waterboarded in an ice water bucket and then set on fire, and Allin was hung from the ceiling. Additionally, the Young Bucks couldn't go a match without making their shoes into a weapon, but this time it just so happened to be their Reebok shoe collaboration that releases tomorrow through Champs Sports.

Decked out in tacks similar to their All Out Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1's they used against the Lucha Bros. in 2021, they superkicked Allin with the shoes while the blood was rushing to his head. In an act of retaliation, Danielson got ahold of Matthew Jackson's shoe -- which typically spells disaster for The Bucks. If you're unfamiliar with the "Matt Jackson shoe lore," any time Jackson has lost his shoe in a match, they've lost. That wasn't the case this time though, as Perry made the save for the team and helped them pick up a win.

It's clear that at this time nobody can stop The Elite, but with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland wrapped into the story and presumably Hangman Adam Page, it'll be interesting to see how things play out over the next few months. Not only that, they attacked an injured Kenny Omega who revealed he recently underwent surgery, so when he comes back, he'll no doubt have his sights set on The Elite.

AEW Double or Nothing Results