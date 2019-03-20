The Miz Cuts Passionate, Must-See Promo During SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown opened on Tuesday evening with The Miz in the ring with a microphone in hand, which is usually a recipe for a success.

Tuesday night was no different.

The self proclaimed “most must-see WWE superstar of all time” proved once again that his segments usually are, indeed, must-see television. He recounted the feud between himself and Shane McMahon which began at WWE Fastlane, including getting emotional talking about how McMahon attacked him from behind and beat him senseless in front of his father, who was in the front row in Cleveland.

Few stars on the WWE roster have the ability to perform the way that Miz does on the microphone, with his acting chops fully displayed and on a higher level than most. He went into how he earned his way on the WWE roster, in comparison to McMahon being born into success. He talked about earning the respect of the fans and the rest of the roster when nobody expected anything from him. In one of the best lines of the segment, Miz said that he’s a believer that hard work beats out talent that doesn’t work hard.

Mizw as impassioned in this segment, his eyes portraying emotion that could be felt through the lens. This is how you sell a wrestling angle well, and although WrestleMania has felt this year like it lacks momentum, there’s no doubt Miz’s promo on Tuesday night added some more interest to his match with McMahon in just under three weeks in New Jersey.

Miz finished up by mocking Shane’s statements that he was born as the greatest in the world. In fact, Miz noted, that being born a McMahon means he was born to be the worst. He said that Shane deserves an ass-whooping at WrestleMania and he’s going to give it to him.

