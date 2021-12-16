The Pro Wrestling World Honors Brodie Lee on His 42nd Birthday

Former AEW TNT Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper, real name Jonathan Huber) tragically died at the age of 41 on Dec. 26, 2020. Thursday would have been Huber’s 42nd birthday, and to honor him, wrestlers promotions and fans all took to social media to pay their respects. You can see some of the many tributes to Lee below.

After being hospitalized for nearly two months, Huber died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. AEW then honored him with the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life episode of Dynamite on Dec. 30, 2021, which included the retiring of the TNT Championship Lee had held while crowning his son, Brodie (known as -1 in the Dark Order), TNT Champion for life. Every episode of Dynamite now starts with a tribute to Huber, as the commentary team will say his Twitter catchphrase, “It’s Wednesday night, and you know that that means…”

AEW

Amanda Huber

Dark Order

He Is Missed

WWE

Exalted

Erick Rowan