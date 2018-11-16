The Race to Become WWE’s Top Female Star Has Officially Begun

In wrestling, it’s common for good things to come in threes — the N.W.O, the original DX, and the number of times Kane attacked Pete Rose. That rule is fully in play in 2019 as Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair just opened a contest to find WWE’s next face of the company.



With the stunning news of Roman Reigns‘ leukemia, WWE finds itself looking for a top star. While the men’s division promises names like Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, it’s the triumvirate of Rousey, Lynch, and Flair that’s commanding our attention.



Videos by ComicBook.com

While Rousey vs. Lynch may have been the match we wanted for Survivor Series, Rousey vs. Flair is the match we need. Before Rousey even showed up in a WWE ring, she and Flair were attached to WrestleMania rumors. This was apparently a plan WWE wanted to preserve, but Lynch’s injury has already proven to be pivotal.

From here, it looks like Lynch and Flair swapped their respective dates with Rousey. On Sunday Flair will go one-one-with the Raw Women’s Champion, all but ending WrestleMania hopes for that pairing. But fate may have intervened when Nia Jax cracked Lynch on Raw, knocking WWE’s hottest act out of Survivor Series and into WrestleMania 35’s main event.

In an episode of The Ross Report, Jim Ross discussed that even though Lynch will miss out on a huge night at Survivor Series, WWE is keenly aware of what’s brewing between her and Rousey and will likely be adding chapters to that story.

“Becky’s long-term health is worth much more than a main event at Survivor Series or anywhere else. And the Rousey/Lynch scenario, I’m assuming, if you’re smart, you resume it somewhere down the road sooner than later. There’s an interest there. People have made an emotional investment in that rivalry. And plus, the other aspect is that Becky beat Rousey up with a chair and tried to break her arm in the locker room. Wouldn’t you think that would be enough motivation to follow the storyline up? Exactly. So it’s unfortunate for Becky at this time,” he said.

Until now, Rousey’s opponents have been outwardly inferior, and typically afraid of Rousey — with Nia Jax being the exception. But Lynch was the first Superstar to truly challenge Rousey, particularly on the microphone. Alexa Bliss could have been nastier, but was likely following a directing to take it easy on Rousey given her experience level. However, whether or not she got the thumbs up, Lynch has overwhelmed Rousey in their battle of words, and Charlotte Flair will likely embody the same combativeness on Sunday.

Rousey will likely win at Survivor Series. Flair is still WWE’s queen and her losing does more for the company. However Becky Lynch will eventually be back and all signs point to her resuming her beef with Rousey — likely carrying it through WM35.

No matter how WWE maps it out, it’s exciting to know that these three will be carrying us forwards. Who ends up the greatest is better for the comment section, we’re just happy WWE is fun again.