The Rock’s Daughter Begins Training at WWE Performance Center

Children of pro wrestling legends typically do well in WWE. Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns serve as the easiest examples, but Simone Johnson could be next.

If you don’t recognize the name, Simone Johnson is the 17-year old daughter of Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. And a report just surfaced indicating that she’s already begun training to become a WWE Superstar.

Zelina Vega, one of SmackDown’s up and coming stars, recently appears on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast and revealed Johnson has been training at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando.

ProWrestlingSheet was able to confirm that Johnson is training part-time in the hopes of ramping up her participation in the near future. While it’s impossible to predict a 17-year old’s actions, it does seem like Johnson will pursue a career in WWE in her future.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, The Rock established that his daughter does indeed plan to follow in his footsteps in WWE’s squared circle.

“Yeah, here’s the crazy thing with my daughter, Simone, she’s so smart, she’s going into her senior year, she signed with IMG as a model, [and was a] Golden Globes Ambassador,” Rock said. “Simon is working so hard – and her work has already started – she wants to be a WWE Wrestler,” said The Rock

“I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, ‘Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that,’” Rock responded. “And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she’s going to be a champ, he said.

Simone did tell the Hollywood Reporter last fall that she was considering a career in the ring.

“It’s a sport that is unlike anything else in the world. There’s just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that’s so admirable. It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and want to pursue,” Simone said.

Simone’s timing may prove to be impeccable. The ecosystem of women’s wrestling has never been healthier and there is no sign of things slowing. While the addition of Ronda Rousey has proven to be lucrative, names like Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch have set a remarkable foundation for WWE’s women’s division moving forward.

WWE now sees women’s wrestling as an opportunity for growth, hence the creation of Evolution, a female-exclusive pay-per-view. Who knows, maybe one day soon, Simone Johnson will have her own match at on of Evolutions future installments.