The Rock Shares Clip From 2001 Interview in Honor of Winning MTV’s Generation Icon Award

Earlier this week, it was announced that Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock would be receiving the Icon Generation Award during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. In honor of the news, the actor recently took to Instagram to share an old MTV interview of himself from 2001. In the video, the then 29-year-old wrestler spoke about how acting had always been a “long-term goal” of his. Now, at age 47, The Rock is still pretty similar except he has some serious eyebrow regrets.

“At least my 29yr old goals & visions were as sharp as my silly eyebrows in this 2001 @MTV interview. This weekend I’ll have the privilege of being honored by MTV for the ICON GENERATION AWARD,” Johnson wrote. “Shaking my head as I’m watching this kid talk about his long term goals in Hollywood, WWE and beyond. In 2001 there was no ‘Hollywood blueprint’ for a guy like me — a 6’5, 275lb half Samoan/ half Black pro wrestler with absurdly waxed eyebrows (Jesus Christ) with a southern accent.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “I was and still am, a walking contradiction who was willing to open my mind like a sponge to learn, put in the hard work, take the big risks and eventually I figured out that the most powerful thing I could ever be to Hollywood and the world – is myself. Regardless of the road you’re all on, be YOU and if a blueprint for your goals doesn’t exist – f*** it – create your own. And for the love of all things cool, dudes please don’t wax your eyebrows like I did.”

Recently, Amy Doyle, the General Manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, spoke about awarding Johnson.

“Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation,” she said. “Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass – an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award.”

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi, airing on Monday, June 17 at 9pm ET.