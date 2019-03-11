Watch: The Shield Returns to Their Old Entrance and Gear One Last Time

WWE Fastlane’s main event featured The Shield reuniting once again, perhaps for the last time.

The group entered through the crowd just as they always did in the past, complete with their tactical vest look of years gone by. The crowd in Cleveland ate it up, as expected, and the group also entered to the original Shield theme song (which sounds slightly different than the version that Roman Reigns uses today).

Watch the entrance below and bask in the nostalgia.

With Dean Ambrose’s pending exit from the WWE and a match with Roman Reigns rumored for WrestleMania, this is likely the last time we will ever see The Shield compete together on WWE television. Who is to say whether Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose will ever be together on a WWE roster simultaneously again after April of this year? Enjoy this run while you can.