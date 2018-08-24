Rumored Plans for 2018 Shield Reunion

Around this time last year, WWE gifted the wrestling world a Shield reunion. However, thanks to Roman Reigns contracting the mumps and Dean Ambrose needing surgery, the Shield reboot suffered the same fate as most Hollywood sequels.

But a year later, the Hounds of Justice are healthy and WWE plans to pick up where they left off in 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Cagesideseats, WWE will commit to a lengthy run for the 2018 Shield. The specifics of the program are still unknown, but with WWE already release three new Shield shirts in the same week, all signs point to this story running to WrestleMania.

Last year, the common sentiment was that the Shield got back together to help boost Reigns’ popularity. That certainly worked then, and if Monday’s episode of Raw is any indication, it looks to be working now. However, WWE’s task of endearing Reigns isn’t the uphill battle it was in 2017. Reigns just rid WWE Brock Lesnar to become Universal Champion—a result few WWE fans have complained about.

With Reigns’ image rehabilitated, this current Shield reunion could actually make him popular with a strong majority of the fanbase. In short, Vince McMahon’s long plan to make us love The Big Dog look have worked.

For Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, rumors had them turning on each other ahead of WrestleMania 34. But Ambrose December injury puts that on ice. Since returning, Ambrose has been perpetually attached to heel turn rumors, but with this news, it looks like The Lunatic will behave for now.

However, Seth Rollins being Intercontinental Champion could complicate things. Last year, he and Ambrose carried the Raw Tag Team Championship, making their efforts a joint venture. But by holding one of WWE’s most prestigious titles Rollins will have to defend it with regularity. The same goes for Reigns. This means that Ambrose, by default will be isolated for most pay-per-view. As of now, it looks like he and Rollins will team up against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at hell in a Cell, but past that, Dean’s involvement will take some creative booking.

Past Hell in a Cell, WWE should be able to bypass singles matches for the Shield Trio. Instead, they’ll team up at October’s Super Show Down in Austrailia, and at Survivor Series, we can bet on them being involved in a multi-man match like they did with the New Day in 2017.

However, when December comes around, things may start to get sticky for the Hounds of Justice.