The Undertaker Booked for Starrcast II Fan Convention Ahead of AEW’s ‘Double or Nothing’

The Undertaker will make a rare non-WWE event appearance in May at the Starrcast II wrestling fan convention In Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sports Illustrated confirmed the news with Starrcast founder Conrad Thompson. While it will be taking place in the same city and same weekend as All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing event, Thompson stated emphatically that Starrcast is not directly tied to AEW.

“I know people might assume this is an AEW event, but that is not true,” Thompson said. “We have wrestlers appearing from every promotion from all over the world, and Starrcast isn’t just for All Elite Wrestling fans, it’s for all wrestling fans.

“The Undertaker is synonymous with wrestling and generations of wrestling fans have grown up with The Undertaker,” he continued. “We wanted to bring something unique to Las Vegas, and there isn’t anyone more special in this business than The Undertaker.”

Undertaker teased on social media on Wednesday that he was making a late night flight for some type of meeting. Whether that was directly tied to today’s announcement or something else remains unclear.

“Landed late last night…must be meeting with somebody important today! #OnTheRoadAgain,” he wrote.

“The Deadman” made headlines last week when he removed all WWE mentions from his Twitter account and posted a contact email for paid booking events. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, the WWE does not current have a plan in place for “The Phenom” to appear at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Starrcast II will take place from May 23-26. Along with a majority of the AEW roster, wrestling legends such as Sting, Bret Hart, Jim Ross, Bruce Prichard, Eric Bischoff, Jerry Lawler, Lita, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, Ricky Steamboat, Magnum T.A., Ric Flair and the Four Horsemen, Tommy Dreamer, Shane Helms, Hornswoggle, Rob Van Dam, The Godfather, Jerry Lynn and Terry Funk will join Undertaker at the event.

“The Undertaker experience is its own standalone experience at Starrcast,” Thompson said regarding Undertaker’s appearance at the show. “We are so proud to bring The Undertaker experience to fans this Memorial Day weekend at Starrcast II.”

Thompson has stated in interviews multiple times that he does not have an official role with AEW.

“It was a thrill as a wrestling fan to be a part of something so historic [at the rally]… No, I don’t work there and there’s lots of people saying, ‘Oh, Starrcast is an AEW event.’ No, we’re featuring a ton of AEW talent, but Starrcast is owned by me and it’s an independent thing,” Thompson said in an interview with Wrestling Inc. “There will be a ton of wrestlers from other companies there.”