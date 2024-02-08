The Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance at Championship Football Game and Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Freak Out

At the Al Nassr vs. Al Hilal match for the Riyadh Season Cup, WWE’s The Undertaker made a surprise appearance to reveal the trophy and will present it to the winner at the conclusion of the game.

Although he has been retired from in-ring competition, he remains a big figure in pop culture. Undertaker appeared at the event before kick-off in his full ring attire as he walked out of a tunnel at the Kingdom Arena and down a runway on the field with men dressed as druids on either side. When he reached the end, he called for the lights to lift and turned his attention to the trophy covered by cloth. He lifted it off to reveal the shiny new trophy and held high above his head. As he did so, the cameras cut to Cristiano Ronaldo who stood next to his teammates enjoying the spectacle of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Undertaker’s in-ring career concluded at WrestleMania 36 with a Bone Yard match after an ongoing feud with AJ Styles. Later that year, he officially bid his farewell to the WWE Universe at Survivor Series 2020 where he said his time had come to “let The Undertaker Rest in Peace.” Outside of character, Undertaker has been doing appearances including live shows for his 1deadMAN SHOW ahead of the WWE PLE’s.

WWE has an ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia that brings the promotion over for various shows every year. They most recently held the WWE Crown Jewel PLE there which saw Solo Sikoa defeat John Cena, Logan Paul win the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio, and Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. Nonetheless, the appearance also surprised fans who were just as confused as Ronaldo as to what the retired professional wrestler was doing there.

This Is WrestleMania

The Undertaker x Cristiano Ronaldo, this is WrestleMania! 😂



https://t.co/G40J2xabQ0 — SmackDown Hotel 🔥 (@TheSDHotel) February 8, 2024

The Spurs

The Undertaker has lifted more trophies than Spurs in the last decadehttps://t.co/Y8SpXszvQm — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 8, 2024

What’s He Doing Here?

https://twitter.com/YashRMFC/status/1755655119478419661

Kayfabe, Brother

https://twitter.com/DefectivePigg/status/1755684133936779392

Not On The 2024 Bingo Card

https://twitter.com/gonzalodelriov/status/1755688540464181665

Ronaldo’s Influence

https://twitter.com/MadridPreeti/status/1755654730569969793

Crazy Crossover

https://twitter.com/ZwebackHD/status/1755663601145192535

What Universe Is This?