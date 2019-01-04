The Undertaker On if He Ever Considered Leaving Wrestling

Considering The Undertaker‘s long and steady WWE career, he’s seen the company through its best the worst times. But was there ever a moment when the tumultuous lifestyle of being a WWE Superstar was too much for the Deadman?

In an interview with Onnit, Taker was asked if he ever considered stepping away from wrestling at any point in his career.

“You know, at the tail-end now, I really have to put everything into perspective, and what damage I’m doing at this point, to myself, and my life after wrestling,” Taker said. “But when I was going full-time, no. Even when the business took a real nose-dive, you’re thinking, ‘OK, how are we gonna get out of this? What we gonna do? We can work harder.’ The one thing I was really good at, and in my mind anyway, if anybody else feels that way is another story, but in my mind, I felt like it was always where I belonged, and what I should be doing. Obviously, there were times where money was… but instead of, ‘Man, I need to get me a job at the Jiffy Lube and figure out something else later on…’, It was, ‘What can we do to make this product where we want to see it?’”

Taker began wrestling in 1984 under the name Texas Red. After climbing the independent circuit, The Undertaker eventually caught on with WCW in 1989 and was given the name “Mean Mark” Callous. Taker would eventually make his way to WWE in 1990 where he was finally handed the western mortician gimmick that would eventually become The Phenom. While it took multiple steps to find his character, The Undertaker is thankful for his journey.

“This is just a rung in the ladder man,” Taker said. “You’re learning stuff that you don’t even know you’re learning now, and how you’ll draw from this later on. Something will happen, something down the line, you’re about to go out for a Royal Rumble or something like that, and you’re going to draw on something that’s happened in these indies, and you’ve got it. It happens all the time. Everything is happening for a reason, it’s preparing you for bigger things.”

Now 53, Undertaker may only have a couple of matches left. 2018 saw him be surprisingly active as Taker logged five matches over the course of the year. But since his November appearance at Cornw Jewel, we haven’t heard much in terms of WWE’s plans for The Deadman in 2019. There’s a chance he could be done altogether, but we’ll bet he makes an appearance at WrestleMania 35.