The Usos Return to WWE During SmackDown on FOX

WWE SmackDown on FOX Friday night featured several returns throughout the night, including in the very final frame of the show.

Following surprise returns earlier by Sheamus and John Morrison, WWE saved one more for the main event segment which featured Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns taking on Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Bryan was taken out by The Fiend, it appeared that Reigns was on his own as his opponents teamed up on him. However, it was a return by his cousins, Jey and Jimmy Uso, The Usos, that closed the show on another surprising note as they came out to make the save.

Check out the return below.

Put your dog food away, @HEELZiggler… … because you’re about to get LOCKED UP in the USO PENITENTIARY! Welcome back, @WWEUsos!!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oah7tobKNl — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2020

