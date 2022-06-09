AEW: Thunder Rosa Retains World Title in Kill Bill Ring Gear

✖

After not appearing on the card the week after retaining her Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing, All Elite Wrestling star Thunder Rosa returned to television on Wednesday night to put her title on the line once again. It was announced ahead of Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite that Thunder Rosa would be defending her belt against Marina Shafir during the live event. Not only did Rosa retain that title, but she did so in style.

Thunder Rosa walked out to the ring on Dynamite sporting some new gear for Wednesday's match. Half of her face was painted, as is the norm for Rosa, but her in-ring attire was very different. She donned a bright yellow suit and jacket with black stripes, paying an obvious homage to Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films. Specifically, Thunder Rosa was emulating the look of The Bride, the lead character in the movies played by Uma Thurman. Take a look.

Once again, Thunder Rosa defended her world title, continuing to prove herself as the most dominant woman on the AEW roster. This time, Marina Shafir was the one to take the loss. There hasn't been any confirmation as to when Thunder Rosa will defend her title next, but the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event is just a couple of weeks away.

The gear that Thunder Rosa wore in the ring against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing last month is being auctioned off to support the families of the victims of the tragic shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that claimed 19 lives.

"So I thought it would be a great idea for me to come out and just be representing the lost souls," Thunder Rosa told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "And now, with the unfortunate situation that happened in Uvalde, Texas... As you know, I live in San Antonio. Uvalde is 45 minutes (away). And I'm very, very involved in the community. The fact that 19 kids died the way they did, it breaks my heart. But again, I was looking at the pictures of the kids and I was just remembering... I work with kids like that, and I know how difficult it is for the parents to lose their kids and to lose family members. So I really do want to, with everything that I'm wearing, just representing them, at every moment and every step."